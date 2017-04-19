10 Refreshing Spring Cocktails


With flowers blooming, the sun shining, and the temperature rising, we can safely say that spring has sprung! If you want something that’ll make your spring afternoons a little more fun, we’ve prepared a list of cocktails that are refreshing and satisfying.

1. Lillet Rose Spring Cocktail

Photo: Pinterest

 

2. Cucumber Lime Tequila Cocktail

Photo: Pinterest

 

3. Blackberry Mule

Photo: Pinterest

 

4. Strawberry Chamomile Paloma

Photo: Pinterest

 

5. Rhubarb Basil Cocktail

Photo: Pinterest

 

6. Strawberry Mint & Hibiscus Iced Tea

Photo: Pinterest

 

7. Coconut Lavender Lemonade Cocktail

Photo: Pinterest

 

8. Rose Lemon Spritzer

Photo: Pinterest

 

9. Bourbon Peach Basil Smash

Photo: Pinterest

 

10. Rose and Tarragon Gin Lemonade

Photo: Pinterest

 

