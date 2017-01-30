11 Recipes for a Successful Super Bowl Party

In case you were living under a rock, one of the hottest events of the year is coming up in a couple of days, more specifically on February 5th. It may seem like a simple night-in with friends, but a lot of preparation is required in order to host the perfect Super Bowl evening. From location to ambiance, without forgetting the drinks. However, what’s more important than food and snacks? Here’s a list of 11 recipes for a successful Super Bowl! Click on the image for a direct link to the recipe.
1. Cheese and garlic pull apart bread
2. Cranberry and brie crostini
3. Slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip
4. Philly cheese and steak sandwiches
5. Dorito dip
6. Ultimate Bloody Mary
7. Zucchini parmesan crisps
8. Saucy asian meatballs
9. Fried bocconcini with spicy tomato sauce
10. Cheesy pizza pockets
11. Baked brocoli parmesan dip
So, are you Team Patriots or Team Falcons?