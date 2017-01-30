11 Recipes for a Successful Super Bowl Party


by Posted on




 

In case you were living under a rock, one of the hottest events of the year is coming up in a couple of days, more specifically on February 5th. It may seem like a simple night-in with friends, but a lot of preparation is required in order to host the perfect Super Bowl evening. From location to ambiance, without forgetting the drinks. However, what’s more important than food and snacks? Here’s a list of 11 recipes for a successful Super Bowl! Click on the image for a direct link to the recipe.

1. Cheese and garlic pull apart bread

1_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL (1)

2. Cranberry and brie crostini

2_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

3. Slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip

3_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

4. Philly cheese and steak sandwiches

4_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

5. Dorito dip

5_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

6. Ultimate Bloody Mary

6_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

7. Zucchini parmesan crisps

7_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

8. Saucy asian meatballs

8_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

9. Fried bocconcini with spicy tomato sauce

9_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

10. Cheesy pizza pockets

10_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

11. Baked brocoli parmesan dip

11_SUPERBOWL_INTERNAL

So, are you Team Patriots or Team Falcons?

Related content

Category: food | Tags: , , , ,
Comments are disabled