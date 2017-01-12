2 Easy Ways to Burn Fat and Boost Your Metabolism

Your body’s main source of energy comes from carbohydrates. When you sleep at night, your body burns up all those carbs as energy. So, when you wake up in the morning, your body doesn’t have any carbs as energy to use and it seeks another source to gain energy instead, so it starts burning body fat. Here are 2 ways to burn more body fat and achieve your fitness goals!

1. Exercise in the morning

Start you day with a cardio work out for at least half an hour. Studies have shown that having some aerobics (high impact aerobics class, running, biking) as well as anaerobic (low impact aerobics, weight lifting, circuit training, swimming and walking) exercises in the morning, is incredibly effective in burning up more fat as opposed to working out at any other time during the day.

It has other advantages too. Your metabolism gets revved up immediately after your morning workout. It will keep the metabolism elevated throughout the day.

Here’s a great tip to burn more fat, add another workout to your daily routine six hours after your morning workout.

2. Eating breakfast is a must

Another way to keep your metabolism revved up all day long is to have breakfast. Eating breakfast in the morning gets your metabolism kicking.

Eating breakfast will also help stop those cravings you may have later on in the day and along with working out in the morning, it will also keep you energized throughout the day.

Here’s a tip, instead of eating only 3 meals a day, try eating 4-5 mini-meals spaced between 2-3 hours apart during the day. By eating those mini-meals you’ll boost your metabolism to keep burning calories throughout the day.

