5 Books to Read this Month!

Regardless of where you are, a book has the ability to take you all over the world. They can engage and captivate you. Here are a few of our picks for you to read this April!

1. All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg

This book is about Andrea, a single, childless 39-year-old woman who tries to navigate family, sexuality, friendships and a career she never wanted, but battles with thoughts and desires that few people would want to face up to.

All Grown Up delves into the psyche of a flawed but mesmerizing character. Readers will recognize themselves in Attenberg’s truthful account of what it means to be a 21st century woman, though they might not always want to admit it.

All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg from Indigo for $29.30

2. The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen

In The Refugees, Nguyen tells the story of two worlds, the adopted homeland and the country of birth. From a young Vietnamese refugee who suffers profound culture shock when moves to San Francisco and comes to live with two gay men, to a woman whose husband is suffering from dementia and starts to confuse her for a former lover, to a girl living in Vietnam whose older half-sister comes back from America having seemingly accomplished everything she never will, the stories are a captivating testament to the dreams and hardships of immigration.

The Refugees is a beautifully written and sharply observed book about the dreams and aspirations of those who leave one country for another. It’s about the relationships and desires for self-fulfillment that define our lives.

The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen from Amazon for $26.44

3. Anything is Possible by Elizabeth Strout

Anything is Possible tells the story of the inhabitants of rural town in Illinois and the story of Lucy Barton, a successful New York writer who finally returns home after seventeen years of absence, to visit the siblings she left behind. It explores the whole range of human emotion through the intimate dramas of people struggling to understand themselves and others.

Anything is Possible by Elizabeth Strout from Indigo for $18.00

4. Lucky Boy by Shanthi Sekaran

Lucky Boy gives voice to two mothers bound together by their love for one lucky boy. It’s a gripping tale of adventure and searing reality.

Eighteen year old, Solimar Castro-Valdez embarks on a dangerous journey across the Mexican border. A few weeks later, she arrives in Berkeley, California, dazed by her first love and pregnant. This was not the plan. Undocumented and unmoored, Soli discovers that her son, Ignacio, can become her touchstone, and motherhood her identity in a world where she’s otherwise invisible.

Kavya Reddy has created a beautiful life in Berkeley, but she can’t get pregnant. When Soli is placed in immigrant detention and Ignacio comes under Kavya’s care, Kavya finally gets to be the mother she dreamed of being. But she builds her love on a fault line, her heart wrapped around someone else’s child.

Lucky Boy by Shanthi Sekaran from Amazon for $13.55

5. The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy

When thirty-eight-year-old New Yorker writer Ariel Levy left for a reporting trip to Mongolia in 2012, she was pregnant, married, financially secure, and successful on her own terms. A month later, none of that was true.

Levy picks you up and hurls you through the story of how she built an unconventional life and then watched it fall apart with astonishing speed. Like much of her generation, she was raised to resist traditional rules—about work, about love, and about womanhood. In this profound and beautiful memoir, Levy’s story is one of resilience and becomes an unforgettable portrait of the shifting forces in our culture.

The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy from Indigo for $22.28

Related content