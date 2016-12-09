Christmas 2016: 5 Gift Ideas for Tech Aficionados

Not everyone embraces technology with the same enthusiasm (some people don’t embrace it at all!). But we all know that one person who is always on the lookout for the latest gadget—which is exactly who this list will help you shop for.
1. The smart toothbrush. A sleekly designed handle that lights up, position and motion sensor technology, and live feedback through a smartphone app while you brush: what tech lover wouldn’t enjoy unwrapping this innovative toothbrush on Christmas morning?
Oral-B GENIUS 8000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, $269.99 at amazon.ca
2. The futuristic hair dryer. You’ve heard the hype about this minimalist-looking dryer that boasts four heat settings, three speed settings and magnetic attachments. Yes, it’s a splurge, but we know there’s someone on your list who’d be thrilled to own it.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $499.99 at dysoncanada.ca. Log into aeroplan.com/estore first to earn Aeroplan points on your purchase!
3. The glittery phone case. This fun glitter waterfall case is sparkly and works to protect your new iPhone 7. A winning choice for the person who treats their phone like a fashion accessory.
Case-Mate Naked Tough Waterfall Hard Shell Case for iPhone 7, $39.99 at Best Buy
4. The waterproof reader. Perfect for taking on a trip to the beach – or simply into the tub – this electronic reader is waterproof, sandproof and dustproof!
Kobo Aura H2O, $199.99 at Indigo
5. The tech dock. For that special someone who needs a way to organize their Apple Watch and iPhone cables on their bedside table, this elegant dock makes a great gift.
Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, $144.95 at Apple