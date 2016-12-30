5 Great Tropical Destinations to Get You Out of the Cold!

When most of Canada is stuck in winter’s icy grip, it’s good to know that there are places where it’s always sunny and hot. Get ready because here’s 5 places to visit if you want to get away from shoveling snow and staying inside. Be sure to pack your swimsuit and suntan lotion, and leave the coat, turtlenecks, and gloves at home.

1. Jamaica

Jamaica is the land of wood and water. You’ll get the warm sun and reggae music, what more could you ask for? Jamaica has so many great things to go like visiting waterfalls, swimming through caves, and relaxing on the beach.

2. Florida Keys

The Florida Keys are made up of 1700 islands. When narrowing down which to visit, put Key Largo on the list so you can visit the only living coral reef off the mainland US. Key West is another must!

3. Maldives

Known for their 1200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives are a remote area with so much to do. You can swim with whale sharks, go snorkeling, and encounter manta rays. Not to mention the views are amazing!

4. Maui

Maui offers some of the world’s loveliest rain forests and waterfalls. It also has one of the world’s largest dormant volcanoes, with breathtaking overlooks.There are also such pristine waters, black sand beaches, stunning fresh water caves, and gorgeous cliffs.

5. Bora Bora

Bora bora is known for their turquoise lagoons with over water bungalows, white sand beaches and beautiful sunsets.There are so many things to do in Bora Bora like climbing Mount Otemanu or swimming with tropical fishes

Related content