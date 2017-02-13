5 Organization DIY’s to Keep Your House Tidy

DIY’s are a great way to unleash your creativity. I always find myself going to Pinterest to see any new DIY’s to do. DIY’s are super helpful because not only are you able to do it yourself, you also end up saving a lot of money. So, here are five great organization DIY’s to keep your house neat and tidy.

1. Corkboard Jewelry Holder

This is a great way to organize your jewelry and make sure they don’t get tangled. Add a pop or colour or pattern to make your corkboard fit the style of your room. Then just put in pins so that you can hang your jewelry. So simple!

2. Bottle Phone Holder

This phone holder is great for when your cord is too short and you don’t just wanna leave your phone dangling. Made from a lotion bottle, this is the simplest DIY ever and your phone will always have a place to hang.

3. Tins and Cans to Stationary Holder

Don’t throw away your tins and cans just paint over them or apply some decorative tape and you have a new pencil holder. Use them to store small crafting items, such as buttons, pins and needles, bobbins, and embellishments too!

4. Over-the-Door Organizers

These organizers are perfect for anything! You can out your cleaning supplies, stationary, shoes and basically anything you can think of. These are easy and simple to use not to mention very inexpensive.

5. Magnetic Spice Jar

I used to have a spice rack that would spin and I felt it was annoying to have it in a circle. I found this method to be super effective. Just by attaching a magnet onto your spice jars and then sticking them to the fridge is an easy and stylish way to make my kitchen look modern and have everything organized.

