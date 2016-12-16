5 Treats to Bring to a Holiday Party

One of the best parts of the holidays: getting together with friends and family to catch up, celebrate, enjoy delicious eats and sip on hot drinks. Here are five yummy choices to take with you to your next gathering!
1. Maple + bacon + popcorn = a match made in (Canadian) heaven. A delightful mix of maple-flavoured popcorn and smoked bacon-flavoured popcorn that is a salty sweet dream. One handful and you’ll be hooked!
PC Maple & Bacon Popcorn, $2.99 where PC products are sold.
2. A perfect addition to any salad or canape, these maple pearls add just a touch of sweetness that instantly makes any meal feel more fancy and festive. Also a great idea for a hostess gift!
Maple Pearls, $14.95 at Délices Érable & Cie and online.
3. Colourful, sweet, and fun to share, macarons are a unique choice to bring to a holiday gathering. They also work great as a gift to the host.
Box of 12 Point G macarons, $18 at retailers across Canada
4. This mouth-watering dessert where chocolate meets pecan halves is sure to be a hit with the entire family. For bigger groups, you might want to bring two!
PC Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar, $9.99 where PC products are sold.
5. REESE® Big Cup stuffed with REESE’S PIECES Candy: a surprising, yet genius idea. Plus, they come in a pack of 16—the perfect number for a party!
Available nationwide at mass convenience, gas and grocery stores at the suggested retail price of $1.44, or a pack of 16 for $28.94 at amazon.com