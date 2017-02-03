Parabens are a common cosmetic ingredient and you may have recently come across some hair products claiming to be paraben-free. Parabens stop fungus, bacteria and other microbes from growing in your favourite creams, hair products and makeup especially in the moist, warm environment of a bathroom. So, this really just means that the product can be kept longer on shelves. But, there has been a scare with parabens and they may not be the most beneficial ingredient for your health. So, instead of worrying whether or not you should be using shampoos and conditioners that have parabens, why not just switch. We’ll get you started with 6 great paraben-free shampoos and conditioners!

1. Damage Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner from TRESemme

Free from parabens and dyes and formulated with macadamia oil, wheat proteins and avocado – this shampoo and conditioner gently cleanses while helping to recover soft, healthy-looking hair every time you lather up.

$6.99 at your local pharmacy.

2. Gravity Defying & Hydration + O2 Shampoo and Conditioner from OGX

Help rejuvenate your hair with this breezy, lightweight formula blend. Infused with oxygen technology and cloudberry oil, this formula helps deliver oxygen into your hair strands.

$8.97 at Walmart and at your local pharmacy.

3. Rainforest Balance Shampoo from the Body Shop

If you want to reduce excess oil for hair that looks clean and fresh all day using a balancing shampoo without silicones, sulphates, parabens or colorants. With pracaxi oil, white nettle, seaweed and Community Trade sugar and aloe vera.

$10.00 from The Body Shop

4. Smoothing Oil-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner from Kheil’s

This duo smoothes hair without weighing it down for natural and free-flowing movement. It has an addictive warm and woodsy scent for enhanced sensorial experience. Not to mention sulfate free, paraben free and silicone free.

$27.00 for the shampoo and $28.00 for the conditioner, at Kiehl’s.

5. Vitamin Multi Boost Shampoo and Conditioner from Live Clean

This shampoo and conditioner rejuvenates hair back to life. It’s enriched with certified organic avocado extract. It’s also rich in vitamin k, antioxidants, and a power packed multi vitamin complex of Pro-vitamin b, d, and e to drench and nourish deep within each strand. Not to mention it increases hair’s fiber surface strength, natural glow and true brilliance.

$7.49 at Well.ca and at your local pharmacy.

6. Rainforest Moisture Shampoo from the Body Shop

This shampoo helps restore moisture and improve the hair’s softness without weighing it down, for a smooth and shiny finish using a moisturizing shampoo without silicones, sulphates, parabens or colorants. With pracaxi oil, manketti nut oil and Community Trade honey and sugar.

$10.00 at The Body Shop

