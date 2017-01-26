7 Outfits Every Fashionista Should Have In Their Closet

Have you ever woken up in the morning and have nothing to wear? This is where classic pieces come in. They can be warn throughout the years while trends come and go. With classics comes classic outfits, and we all need those fail-proof ensembles to help getting ready in the morning. Here’s 6 outfits every woman should have on hand!

1. Layer It Up For The Cold Days

When those cold days come by, don’t throw on your sweatpants, unless they’re super stylish. Try wearing leggings and a long sleave shirt under your pants and sweater. Wear a coat, thigh-high boots, a scarf, and you’ll be set for the day. Stick to shades while purchasing bigger pieces like a coat or boots.

2. For The Warmer Months

Slip into a two piece that is breezy and simplistic. With this outfit you can mix and match different cuts and colours. You can also dress this up or down!

3. Classic White Top and Black Pants.

You don’t need trendy outfits all the time, building on the classics you already have is where style comes from. So having a white button down and black pants will be lifesavers on their own and together.

4. A Work-Appropriate Outfit

Simplistic pieces are perfect for the workplace. Not only are they easy to put together, you can also accessorize with little hints of colour from your accessories or bag.

5. For That Big Night

Don’t spend all your time looking for what to wear for a night out. This simple combination of a white top with a mini skirt is perfect and casual. For a more dressy look, wear a more detailed and fitted top. Add in a chunky necklace and you’re set.

6. Little Black Dress

You need a little black dress in your closet, if you don’t already have one. Find a cut that you like and it’ll work every time you wear it. Guaranteed.

7. Relaxed Fit Dress

Having an easy to wear dress will make you feel great and look stylish. Find a lightweight or silky type of material for a drapped look.

