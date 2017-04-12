Accessory Trends for Spring 2017

We can all see from the fashion trends that spring/summer 2017 is all about being bold, bright and audacious. To make your accessory shopping as easy as possible, we’ve narrowed your list to seven key categories. Whether you’re looking for the next statement jewelry piece or that ankle boot to take your look to the next level, once you shop these pieces, your closet will be set for spring.

1. Loafers

Loafers are a great way to make an outfit look chic and stylish, mule loafers are even better. They’re comfortable, easy to wear and go with a variety of outfits.

Alexa Slip-On Mules from Topshop for $65.00

Ella from Pretty Ballerina for $259.00

2. Simple and Structured Jewelry

Delicate and intricate designs are gorgeous while worn. Structured jewelry pieces are sure to gracefully complete any outfit.

Effervescence XS Bracelet from Links Of London for $345.00

Sterling Silver Woven Drop Earrings from Links of London for $245.00

3. Mini Bags

A mini bag will definitely make you think twice about what to keep with you and what to leave for your larger bags. Not only are they super cute, they elevate any outfit.

Shoulder Bag from H&M for $29.99

Faux Leather Mini Satchel from Forever 21 for $33.90

4. Soft Pink

Pink tones are on trend and it would be just as perfect for any accessory as well. We suggest nail polish as a cute way to bring in a shade of pink.

Long Lasting Colour in Soft Pink from Pupa Milano in pharmacies.

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish from Walmart in Rosy Quartz for 10.97

5. Glossy Look

The wet makeup look has been seen on so many runways. It is also a gorgeous way to introduce a bit of shine to the eyes and a brighter look. This will also give you a dewy look if applied to the highest points of your face. Also, you could just use it as a gloss and add some shine to your lips.

Sparkle of Hope Gloss from Lise Watier for $23.00

6. Ankle Boots

Ankle Boots have been in for a while and it’s continuing into the spring but stick to brighter or neutral colours instead of the typical black.

Jude Taupe Ankle Boots from L’Intervalle for $168.00

7. Watches

Watches are always on trend but why not switch your analogue watch to a completely digital one. Smart watches are becoming increasingly more helpful and sleek-looking.

Fossil Q Marshal Stainless Steel Smart Watch from The Bay for $320.00

