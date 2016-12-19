Christmas 2016: Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

It’s crunch time – the race is on to complete your Christmas shopping list. Never fear: there are still plenty of excellent options out there. Here are awesome gift ideas to help you check off everyone on your list.
For Kids
1. American Girl Girl of the Year: Lea Clark Doll & Book
It’s the doll every girl wants – and the limited edition Lea Clark doll is made even more coveted since it’s only available until December 31.
$120 USD at americangirl.ca
2. Sago Mini Portable Playset: Jinja’s House
Toronto-based company Sago Mini has created a playset for on-the-go fun. Play with adorable characters Rosie and Jinja in the equally adorable house that includes accessories. The whole thing folds up and stores all the pieces inside, so it’s ready to grab and take with you anywhere and everywhere.
$35 at chapters.indigo.ca
3. Kid Made Modern Comic Book Kit
Kids can create their own super hero story with this all-in-one kit. Included are books with blank cells, washable markers, stencil templates, rubber stamps, foam ink pads, and bottles of stamp ink. All that’s missing is a child’s imagination – the sky’s the limit for story ideas!
$25 at chapters.indigo.ca
8. B. Toys Hooty Hoo Shape Sorter
Slide the owls along their perches to hear their little hoots, and then dump them out to start all over again. The developmental toy also rolls across the floor, so baby on the move will have fun chasing it around.
$18 at mastermindtoys.com
For Her
4. Fitbit Alta
The slim wristband fitness tracker automatically tracks activity, exercise and sleep, as well as send out reminders to move. Interchangeable bands (sold separately) help to update the look for any occasion, whether at the office or out on the town. It may also come in handy if a new year’s resolution is to achieve fitness goals. Available in various colours (shown here in classic band, plum colour).
$160 at fitbit.com/ca
5. Staub La Cocotte ‘French Oven’
If she loves to cook, then this cocotte is an essential asset for the kitchen. The versatile cast iron cocotte is ideal for preparing stews, roasts, vegetable dishes, and soups—the possibilities for superior cooking are endless. Various colours available (shown here in grey).
$300 (6.7 litre / 7.0 quart, 28” round) at zwilling.ca
6. The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer (Gallery Books)
Funnywoman Schumer, star of hit comedy film Trainwreck, has penned a non-fiction book where she shares candid, ‘no-holds-barred’ personal stories. A guaranteed LOL read.
$23 (hardcover) at amazon.ca
For Him
7. Final Touch Double Wall Espresso Cups
The exterior of these stainless steel cups remain temperature-neutral, while simultaneously keeping drinks staying hotter longer with its insulated interior.
$27 (2 cups, 2.5 oz. each) at bedbathandbeyond.ca
9. LapGear Executive LapDesk
Anyone who works with laptop on lap knows how quickly it can start to become uncomfortable. Place laptop onto the LapDesk and, voila! Instant comfort thanks to the LapDesk’s dual cushions underneath a sturdy surface. Can be used for laptops up to 15 inches.
$33 at amazon.ca (laptop not included)
10. Bench Allout Turn Up Bobble Beanie
Brave the winter season with this. A cool-looking hat that keeps the head warm is just what’s needed for braving the winter season.
$35 at bench.ca