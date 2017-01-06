Best of 2016: Hair Care

I don’t know about you but I learned a lot about my hair this year. I took steps to make sure that my hair was in the best condition possible. Here are the hair care products of 2016 that made it to my must-have list.

1. Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo from the Body Shop

This shampoo not only has a great smell but it gets rid of dandruff. This product is gentle and effective, so your scalp won’t be irritated. I used this every second day and I can say that it has made my hair more manageable and strong.

Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo from The Body Shop for $15.00.

2. Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Hair Spray from TRESemmé

The TRESemmé heat protectant is one of the best ones I have used. It guards against heat and friction to ensure that your hair is shiny and soft. I use this before I am about to use heat styling tools, so that my hair is protected.

Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Hair Spray from Well.ca for $7.99. It can also be found at your local pharmacy.

3. Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment from Kiehl’s.



If your scalp needs a little boost try this scalp treatment from Kiehl’s. It controls dandruff and promotes a healthy scalp. It is also dermatologist tested to help loosen flaky buildup and stimulate healthy turnover on the surface of the scalp. I apply it when my hair is dry and use it 1-2 times per week unless your dandruff is intense, then I would suggest 2-3 times per week.

Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment from Kiehl’s for $29.00.



4. Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk from Klorane

Klorane is a great french brand that is commited to the study and preservation of plants. All of Klorane’s products are based on plant extracts, as is this dry shampoo. It restores freshness and lightness into hair without washing it and it doesn’t leave a white cast on the hair.

Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk from Amazon.ca for $17.79



5. Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Intense Hold Hairspray from John Freida

This amazing hairspray seals in moisture and helps prevent frizz even when its pouring rain. It is fast-drying and shine-boosting. The firm-holding power supports even the hardest-to-handle styles, all day long.

Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Intense Hold Hairspray from Walmart.ca for $9.97.

