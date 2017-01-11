Best of 2016: Makeup


Today we’re talking about our favourite makeup from 2016, and some products you should try out if you haven’t already!

EYES

1. Personelle Eye Shadow Palette, $9.99 at Jean Coutu.

2Carli Bybel – 14 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette, $14.50 at BHCosmetics.com.

3Teeez Cosmetics Spectrum of Stars Eyeshadow, $24.00 at The Bay.

4L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara, $6.97 at Walmart and most drugstores.

5QUO Brow Palette Raise Your Brows, (Limited Edition).

6Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $55 at Sephora.

7. NARS Pro-Prime™ Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, $33 at Sephora.

LIPS

1. Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick, $18 USD at JeffreeStarCosmetics.com.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $26 at Sephora.

3. Maybelline New York Lip Studio™ Colour Jolt™ Intense Lip Paint, $9.96 at Walmart and most drugstores.

4Milani Color Statement® Lipstick, $6.99 at Well.ca.

5. NYX Matte Lipstick, $9 at NYXCosmetics.ca.

 

FACE

1. MAC Soft & Gentle Mineralize Skinfinish, $38 at MAC stores and online.

2. L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte 24HR Foundation, $16.98 at Walmart and select drugstores..

3Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, $9.97 at select drugstores.

4. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, $39 at Sephora.

5. Maybelline Facestudio Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick, $11.64 at select drugstores.

7. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $28-47 at Sephora.

8. Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer, $18-$40 at Sephora.

