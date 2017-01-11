Best of 2016: Makeup

Today we’re talking about our favourite makeup from 2016, and some products you should try out if you haven’t already!
EYES
1. Personelle Eye Shadow Palette, $9.99 at Jean Coutu.
2. Carli Bybel – 14 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette, $14.50 at BHCosmetics.com.
3. Teeez Cosmetics Spectrum of Stars Eyeshadow, $24.00 at The Bay.
4. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara, $6.97 at Walmart and most drugstores.
5. QUO Brow Palette Raise Your Brows, (Limited Edition).
6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $55 at Sephora.
7. NARS Pro-Prime™ Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, $33 at Sephora.
LIPS
1. Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick, $18 USD at JeffreeStarCosmetics.com.
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $26 at Sephora.
3. Maybelline New York Lip Studio™ Colour Jolt™ Intense Lip Paint, $9.96 at Walmart and most drugstores.
4. Milani Color Statement® Lipstick, $6.99 at Well.ca.
5. NYX Matte Lipstick, $9 at NYXCosmetics.ca.
FACE
1. MAC Soft & Gentle Mineralize Skinfinish, $38 at MAC stores and online.
2. L’Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte 24HR Foundation, $16.98 at Walmart and select drugstores..
3. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, $9.97 at select drugstores.
4. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, $39 at Sephora.
5. Maybelline Facestudio Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick, $11.64 at select drugstores.
7. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $28-47 at Sephora.
8. Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer, $18-$40 at Sephora.