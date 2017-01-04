Best of 2016: Skincare Products

With 2016 behind us, here are five products that I discovered that have become staples in my skincare collection in the past year.

1. Best Mask.

I received this as a Christmas present from a friend, and I’ve already used it multiple times! The beauty of a peel-off mask is that you have no complicated clean up! For this mask in particular, the cucumber is perfect to calm the skin especially if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Facial Peel-Off Mask, $4.97 at Walmart.

2. Best Moisturizer

Here is another product that is a must-have for anyone with dry and sensitive skin. Even those with oily skin can benefit from the healing properties of Aloe, The Body Shop has an incredible line of products focusing specifically on that. Every time I use this (right before bed), I can feel a difference in my skin when I wake up. It makes my skin smoother, and much less irritating.

The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Night Cream, $22 at The Body Shop.

3. Best Cleanser

No matter your skin type, this face cleanser will work for you. It is advertised for sensitive skin, although you don’t specifically need to have sensitive skin to use it. The problem with cleansers that are geared towards oily skin is that is usually strips you completely of the moisture in your skin, which leaves it rough and dry. This does the complete opposite, and gives your skin that smoothness that you need. (For extra results, use the cleanser alongside First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair® Cream).

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser, $12.50 – $37 at Sephora.

4. Best Cleansing Wipes

Life Brand, Shoppers Drug Mart’s own brand, have their own 3 in 1 cleansing cloths, acting as a cleanser, toner, and eye makeup remover. Not only are they affordable, but they work on my very sensitive skin. Most makeup wipes come in a pack of 25 or 30, but these come in a pack of 56, and for the price it cannot be beat. They are also available in double packs and refillable convenient tubs for continued use.

Life Brand 3 in 1 Cleansing Cloths, $8.99 – $14.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

5. Best Eye Cream / Mask

This has become a staple in my skincare and makeup routine when I really need a pick-me-up or I didn’t get enough sleep the night before. These aren’t cheap, so try and use these sparingly. These aren’t meant to be used every day, however my undereye area truly do look different after I put the masks under my eyes for about 15 minutes. Protip: Keep the masks in the fridge so they are extra cool when you apply them, and they feel amazing!

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask, $76 at Sephora.

