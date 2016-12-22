Boxing Day Sales to Look Out For!

Boxing Day sales in Canada are coming, and we’ve got the scoop on the best deals and offers! Some of our favourite stores and online retailers will be taking part in the annual shopping event. They’ll be offering great sales and promotions on plenty of items. So if you plan on getting some great deals come the 26th, check out some of the best Canadian Boxing Day sales below and we’ll have some tips for you as well!

Don't forget to go to shoply.ca to compare all you potential purchases before buying.

Forever 21 will be having up to 70% off online and in stores. Since Forever 21 is an affordable fast fashion retailer, the clothes will be unbelievably cheap! You definitely have to check them out!

The Bay has so many different sales to offer! There’s 60% off of select accessories. Up to 60% off of fine jewelry. Small appliances have up to 30% off and so many more.

Modern style furniture is a hit these days. Ikea has everything you need and more. Better yet their Boxing Day Sales are going to be huge. Also, you can get up to 20% back in Ikea gift cards on kitchen purchases.

Need some cute shoes? Aldo is offering 50% off the original price on select sale and clearance styles and they’ll have way more things on sale on Boxing Day!

H&M always has amazing deals around this time of the year and on December 26th there will be deals in every department!

Want some new tech gadgets? Best Buy is the best place to go they have the hottest deals available around Boxing Day. The best time to buy electronics is now.

Holt Renfrew will have up to 70% off select designer brands in-store and online! This is the best time to buy designer goods because most of it is on sale.

Joe Fresh is having incredible sales already. Up to 70% off of select merchandise online and in-store. Also, they have 40% off of sleeping sets.

Rudsak is having a holiday sales event so you can save up to 50% on select styles and an extra 20% on everything!

Indigo‘s holiday sale has select books, home decor, style, toys, electronics and more at up to 60% off! Also, they have up to 40% off their best seller list.

Canadian Tire wants you to save up to 70% off before Boxing Day. Even more saving will happen after! There will be saving on everything so just a few more days and you'll be up to your head in anything you need from small appliances to soccer balls.

Here’s how to avoid the chaos on Boxing Day:



Shop ahead of time!

Researching and taking note of what you want to buy in advance of Boxing Day will save you time and money.

Sit back and relax.

Keep an eye out for online and mobile deals. Some retailers will be offering more discounts and savings that are online only!

Ready, set, go!

If you know what you want to buy ahead of time, add the products to your shopping cart the day before the sale. When it comes time to check-out, your saved cart will get any discounts when the sale takes place.

Milk the savings.

Now’s the time to use your gift cards and rewards points that you accumulated over the course of your holiday shopping and get the items that were on your wish list but didn’t make it under the tree.

