Canada’s Year in Fashion 2016

Lyst, the world’s biggest online fashion site, has unique access to shopping data across millions of online stores worldwide. This year, 2,138,140 Canadian shoppers shopped on Lyst, from all over the country.

Shoppers in Montreal spent the most money on fashion this year, while Torontonians opted for mainly black pieces. In Calgary, sneakers were the best-selling product, while in Vancouver shoppers invested in heels. Canadian shoppers spent more money on coats than any other country this year, with the Canadian brand Canada Goose the biggest seller.

As 2016 draws to a close, Lyst has analysed Canada’s hottest fashion trends and products of 2016 by looking at localized sales, search and active browsing data.

Canada’s Top 10 Trends of 2016:

1. Black lace

Black lace dresses and tops were the most searched-for party wear option for Canadians this year.

2. Over the knee boots

Inspired by Rihanna and the Kardashian/Jenners, Lyst sold 125% more OTK boots this year in Canada compared to 2015.

3. Throwback Logos

Logo pieces by iconic 90’s brands Tommy Jeans, Calvin Klein and Von Dutch all made a comeback in Canada this year.

4. Bodysuits

Canadians bought a body suit every 7 minutes in June- long sleeved, lace up styles were the most popular styles.

5. Pink

There was a 78% increase in searches for pink products this year, with pink knitwear outselling gray in Canada for the first time.

6. Velvet

Expect to see a lot of velvet ankle boots at Holiday parties this year; they’ve been trending in Canada since September. While black is the most popular colour for velvet products, we’ve seen an increase in demand for green velvet from Canadians this month.

7. Off the Shoulder

Searches for off the shoulder pieces peaked in August, when 1,000 shoppers an hour were searching for ‘bardot’ tops. Theory, Tibi and Zara sold the most off the shoulder pieces to Canadians.

8. Athleisure

The Athleisure trend went lux – the average spend on sportswear increased by 35% this year, with Canadians investing in luxury sweatpants and hoodies by the likes of Vetements, Juicy Couture, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

9. Mini Bags

Searches for mini bags increased by 140% year on year, driven by designer Moreau and retailer Zara.

10. Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets outsold biker jackets by 2 to 1 in Canada this year, with MA-1 flight jacket and souvenir styles the most popular purchases.

Canada’s Most-Wanted Products of The Year

Based on searches, sales and page views from January 1st- December 1st 2016

1. Preen by Thorton Bregazzi red dress, $1414. (Fun fact: This dress sold out on Lyst 120 hours after Kate Middleton wore it at the Government House in Victoria reception on September 27th.)

2. Calvin Klein bra top, $36.

3. Stuart Weitzman lowland boots, $797.

3. Le Original FRAME Jeans, $388.

4. Simon Miller Bonsai Mini Leather Bucket bag, $389.

5. Topshop Tall Poplin Bardot top, $33.

Related content