Caring for Leather Boots in Winter

Since our boots deserve nothing less than the royal treatment, we’ve put together this beauty routine specifically for them. After all, just like our skin, these little leather marvels also need to be purified, polished, and hydrated. For the love of our footwear, we follow the following recipe with care.
1. Clean
Before doing anything else, clean the leather of your boots with a soft cloth and commercial leather shoe cleaner, making circular motions. For optimal care, try finding gentle and natural cleaners. When short on time, some people recommend using baby wipes. Do so with moderation, however: if used too often, they could dry up the leather.
Then comes our worst nightmare: white calcium stains! For darker leather, experts suggest using a teabag soaked in lukewarm water, which has then been wrung out. Dab it onto the leather to get rid of the salt and cease its destructive effect. There’s also another technique that has been proven: scrub the stains with a cotton cloth soaked in a mix of equal parts water and vinegar.
And to get rid of greasy stains, baby powder or chalk dabbed onto the surface really does work miracles.
2. Wax
Does this sound old school to you? Okay, maybe a little, but polishing your shoes is the best thing you can do to increase their lifespan and make them look brand new. It’ll make them shine and help make them more water-resistant, too.
First, it’s important to choose your wax with precaution. It must absolutely be the same colour as the leather you’re treating, otherwise, opt for a translucent product. If you’re hesitating between wax that is a little too light or a little too dark, go for the former choice in order to preserve the colour of the leather. Also favour beeswax-based formulas.
Then, on a dry surface (note: it’s important to let boots air dry, as a heat source could damage them), apply the wax with a flexible brush. The tool will allow you to distribute the product evenly and the bristles will help it penetrate deeper than a cloth. Let dry for at least 10 minutes, preferably overnight.
3. Protect
This part is important: don’t forget to protect your boots before wearing them again (or for the first time). This way, you’ll arm them against further bouts of humidity and salt.
It’s imperative to do this step on dry leather. Aerosol formulas are easy to use, but there are also creams, which make the leather suppler. That being said, if the treatment is water-based, apply it on a humid surface to facilitate the product’s absorption.