Decadent recipes for Valentine’s Day

As you approach Valentine’s Day, a good homemade dessert is probably the best gift to offer on February 14th. As they say, the way of the heart goes through the stomach!
Below are three decadent and nutritious recipes developed by nutritionists in collaboration with the Almond Board of California. Whether it’s on Valentine’s Day or any day of the year you are craving something sweet, these will definitely do the trick!
Double Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Cherry Almond Fudge
Recipes developed by: Elana Amsterdam cookbook author, “The Gluten-Free Almond Flour Cookbook” for the Almond Board of California.