Five Body Scrubs For Dry Skin

As Canadians, winter is in full swing and summer is still a good ways away. The cold weather can definitely wreak havoc on your body by added dryness and the lack of moisture, so this is where body scrubs come in! Check out some of the best scrubs out there if you’re feeling a bit too dry and your skin needs a pick-me-up.
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $16.95 at frankbody.com.
The Body Shop Shea Body Scrub, $22 at thebodyshop.com.
Lush Cup O’ Coffee Face And Body Mask, $10.95 – $19.95 at lush.ca.
Soap & Glory Sugar Crush™ Body Scrub, $20 at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Bliss Rosemary and Eucalyptus Hot Salt Scrub, $49 at Sephora.