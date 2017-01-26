Five Body Scrubs For Dry Skin


by Posted on




 

As Canadians, winter is in full swing and summer is still a good ways away. The cold weather can definitely wreak havoc on your body by added dryness and the lack of moisture, so this is where body scrubs come in! Check out some of the best scrubs out there if you’re feeling a bit too dry and your skin needs a pick-me-up.

FRANK_BODY

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $16.95 at frankbody.com.

shea-body-scrub

 

The Body Shop Shea Body Scrub, $22 at thebodyshop.com.

lush-cup-o-coffee-face-and-body-mask

Lush Cup O’ Coffee Face And Body Mask, $10.95 – $19.95 at lush.ca.

Sugar_Scrub

Soap & Glory Sugar Crush™ Body Scrub, $20 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Bliss_ScrubBliss Rosemary and Eucalyptus Hot Salt Scrub, $49 at Sephora.

Related content

Category: beauty | Tags:
Comments are disabled