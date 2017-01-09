Get the Look: Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes


Actress Jessica Chastain stunned on the red carpet in a hairstyle created by Celebrity Hairstylist Renato Campora for Moroccanoil at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The presenter and nominee for Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Miss Sloane donned a modern yet feminine look that takes a twist on the classic fishtail braid.

Photography: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Entertainment | Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal, Getty Images

 

To recreate the look, follow the below step-by-step instructions and products.

Get The Look:

 

