Get the Look: Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes

Actress Jessica Chastain stunned on the red carpet in a hairstyle created by Celebrity Hairstylist Renato Campora for Moroccanoil at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The presenter and nominee for Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Miss Sloane donned a modern yet feminine look that takes a twist on the classic fishtail braid.
To recreate the look, follow the below step-by-step instructions and products.
Get The Look:
- On damp hair, use a dime size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment ($47/100ml) to provide the perfect foundation for styling.
- Next, apply Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse ($30/250ml) and work through the hair from mid-lengths to ends.
- Blow dry hair with a Moroccanoil 35 MM Boar Bristle Round Brush ($92) to smooth and straighten.
- Apply Moroccanoil Styling Gel Strong ($22/180ml) to create shine and to smooth any baby hairs down. Part hair to the side and lock into a low bun, leaving out a piece to braid.
- With remaining hair, create a very tight fishtail braid and wrap around the hair band.
- To finish, mist Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong ($26/330ml) for shine and long-lasting hold.