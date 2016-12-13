Christmas 2016: Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Whether it’s your father, boyfriend, husband, or brother – shopping for the guys in your life can be a bit challenging. But the good thing is that we’ve done all the work for you, with twelve thoughtful gifts that will make any man in your life happy.
1. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme, $65.98 at shoply.ca.
2. Big Boys Camouflage Sweater Nevada, $14.99 at shoply.ca.
3. Anointment Natural Skincare Wet Shave Kit, $59.98 at shoply.ca.
4. Appleton Estate Rum, starting at $14 (375mL) at select liquor stores.
5. Bose SoundLink Color II Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker – White, $150.24 at shoply.ca.
6. Apple Watch, starting at $359 at apple.com.
7. CUFFLINKS INC. Textured Superman Shield Cufflinks, $69.50 at thebay.com.
8. Royce Leather Classic Sports Duffle Bag, $382,99 at shoply.ca.
9. Banana Republic Herringbone Scarf, $49.50 at bananarepublic.com.
10. Arbonne RE9 Advanced® for Men Set $153.00 at arbonne.com.
11. BLACK BROWN 1826 Terry Velour Plaid Robe, $60 at thebay.com.
12. Alpinetek® Down Bomber, $99.97 at shoply.ca.