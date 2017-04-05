How to Prevent Tooth Enamel Erosion

82% of adults present signs of tooth enamel erosion. That’s a huge percentage, isn’t it? The result: hypersensitive teeth that are more prone to cavities.
We spoke with Sylvie Proux, a dental hygienist, and Sue Mah, a dietician, who shared their tips for a healthy mouth with us. Just in time for April, oral health month!
What is enamel?
It’s the hard, outside surface of the tooth, which protects it from cavities. That’s why it’s so important to take good care of it!
Here are a few tips for preventing tooth enamel erosion:
Eat a healthy, balanced diet that includes foods that are not acidic. Apples, apricots, bananas, figues, pears, asparagus, avocados, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, eggplants, sweet potatoes, bread, brown rice, whole grains, lean meats, kidney beans, eggs, nuts, seeds, milk, cheese, and yogurt are all great options.
Pair highly acidic foods with others that are not so hard on your teeth. For example, you could eat grapes with cheese, or a salad with dressing and a slice of whole grain bread.
Drink water when eating acidic foods. This will help reduce the amount of acid in your mouth.
Don’t swish or keep acidic drinks in your mouth before swallowing. Straws are your best ally! They’ll help avoid the liquid coming into contact with your teeth.
Don’t brush your teeth right before or after eating acidic foods. This could make them even more sensitive to brushing.
Avoid eating acidic foods before bed. The gastric reflux they might cause could affect your tooth enamel during your sleep.
Use a toothpaste that contains stannous fluoride. This ingredient, which is present in Crest Pro-Health, helps prevent erosion.