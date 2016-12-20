How you can help families this holiday season with Duracell

Shopping for the holidays can be stressful enough, but when it comes to kids? There are way too many options to count, and it can be almost impossible.

A trip down memory lane. Recently, we were excited to test out the Bop it! Game by Hasbro. I know, nostalgia much?! It took me back to when I was a kid playing Bop it! with my friends, and sometimes we forget that we don’t need to gift kids with something that is so rooted in technology. Going old school not only reminds you of your roots, but it shows them a new type of toy they likely aren’t too familiar with.

Toys like Bop it! would be great gifts for your tech loving kids, however you can make it a bit more special this year. Duracell and Walmart are teaming up to help power kids’ imaginations with technology. Duracell has been helping to ensure kids can still be kids, and to ensure they can continue enjoy the magic of the season even in the midst of illness. For the 10th year in a row, Duracell will be donating a year supply of batteries to hospital playrooms across the country to power smiles this holiday season and beyond.

But how can I get involved? For every pack of Duracell batteries sold at Walmart in December, Duracell will make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. The overall goal this year is to raise $150,000. With your purchase, not only will you be powering your family’s holiday joy, you’ll also help make a child’s hospital stay a little brighter!

To find out more on how you too can support Children’s Miracle Network hospitals to power imagination of kids throughout the holidays visit Duracell.com/cmn.

Related content