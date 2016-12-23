Christmas 2016: Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers

We all do it, and waiting for the last minute to shop for Christmas gifts may be stressful, but sometimes we just don’t have the time! Here are some easy finds that are small enough to sneak into your family stockings.
1. Nicolas Feuillatte 1/4 Brut Rosé champagne, 200 ml, $16.60 at your local liquor store.
2. EOS Holiday 2016 Limited Edition – Lip Balm 3 Pack, $12.02 at your local drugstore.
3. LUSH Twilight Bath Bomb, $6.95 at any LUSH location.
4. Essie Frilling Me Softly Nail Polish, $8.96 at Walmart.
5. VISA Prepaid Card, $50 at Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix.
6. Vichy Quenching Mineral Mask, $34 at your local drugstore.
7. MIU MIU Mini Gift Set, $40 at Sephora.
8. Velour Silk False Lashes, $30 at Sephora.