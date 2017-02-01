Last Minute Valentine’s Day Getaways

Still looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway? It’s not too late. Whether it’s just around the corner or a few hours away south of the border, it’s an escape from reality just the same! Here are a few suggestions on some beautiful properties:

The Inn at Manchester – Manchester, Vermont

For couples still looking for a special Valentine’s Day getaway, the Inn at Manchester’s Fireside Romance package helps set the mood for a romantic winter escape. Lovebirds can sip on cocktails in the Inn’s cozy living room-style pub, discover the peaceful charm of Southern Vermont, and relax by their own private fireplace.

Available through March 31, 2017 based on availability, the Fireside Romance package includes:

Two nights’ accommodations in a room with a fireplace

Full breakfast daily

Vermont chocolate and a bottle of wine upon arrival

Prices start at $255 per night in a suite, based on double occupancy.

The Inn at Manchester is located at 3967 Main Street, Manchester, VT. For more information, visit www.innatmanchester.com.

Porches Inn – North Adams, Massachusetts

Guests can discover of the art of romance at the Porches Inn at MASS MoCA. The Date Night Package includes accommodations, two tickets to MASS MoCA, and a three-course dinner for two at the Gramercy Bistro, Pera Mediterranean Bistro or The Williams Inn restaurant.

Rates start at $287 per night Sunday – Thursday and $337 per night on Friday and Saturday based on double occupancy.

Available through May 18, 2017.

To book, visit www.porches.com.

Shangri-La Toronto

Enjoy a romantic dinner at Bosk, an elegant evening in one of luxurious suites and a scrumptious breakfast for two. Also, dine under the crystal chandeliers and indulge in their exclusive Valentine’s Day menu!

This offer includes:

Complimentary deluxe breakfast for two at Bosk

Complimentary valet parking

Choice of dining or spa credit worth CAD 100

Reserved cabana at the Health Club

Truffles and a bottle of Champagne

The ultimate personal shopping experience at Saks

For more information and availabilities, click here!

Bota Bota Spa Montreal

Anchored in the Old Port of Montreal, Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau offers its passengers the healing benefits of a spa while being lulled by the natural movements of the St Lawrence River. With its enchanting ambiance, and Old Montreal as a magical backdrop, this mysterious and innovative floating spa offers all who come aboard privileged access to the river while enjoying the relaxing and energizing properties of the water circuit.

For Valentine’s Day, they are offering their “Ice Breakers” package:

$240 for two including:

– Access to the water circuit journey

– 3 course meal (menu)

– 1 glass of wine per person

– Musical ambiance in the restaurant by the duo «Luminescent – harpe celtique and handpan» (February 14th – 17th – 18th)

