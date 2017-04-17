Love Your Job Again

2. Ask for new challenges. If you feel that your tasks and responsibilities have become mundane, then it’s time to speak up. First, think of some areas in which you would like to improve your skills, and then brainstorm on a couple of projects that can help you to achieve this. Next, schedule a meeting with your boss to let her know that you are enthusiastic about taking on new assignments, and propose your ideas to her. This will help to renew your interest in your work, as well as demonstrate your ability to take initiative.
3. Make use of professional development opportunities. Talk to your HR manager or consult your employee handbook to find out what type of resources your company provides for professional development. Employee benefits could be in the form of tuition reimbursements, on-site training sessions, or mentoring opportunities, all of which can help you develop new skills and continue on your path of career progression.
4. Connect with your colleagues on a personal level. Most people would agree that part of their job satisfaction stems from the interactions they have with their colleagues. If you’re the type to eat your lunch at your desk every day, it’s time to break this habit and start getting to know your fellow co-workers. After all, they are the ones you spend a good portion of your day with! Whether it’s commiserating with each other about tight deadlines or sharing a laugh about what you saw on TV the night before, making social connections with others will help to make your workplace, and thus your job, a lot more pleasant.
5. Take pride in how your job impacts others. Think about the tasks you perform and the ways in which they positively affect the lives of other people. For example, as a sales consultant, you are providing your client with a valuable service or product. As a graphic designer, you are creating interesting artwork that will be seen and admired by others. No matter what role you’re in, by viewing your work as a personal contribution to something greater, your job will likely feel more meaningful and inspire you to constantly put your best foot forward.