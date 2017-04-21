Nelly Furtado’s Best Advice On How To Be More Eco-Friendly

More and more brands have started paying attention to the quality of ingredients they use in our favourite products. And with Earth Day coming up on April 22nd and Earth Month all April, we started noticing a trend: products brimming with natural ingredients!

This Earth Day, Tide purclean™ is teaming up with Canadian songstress and Grammy winner Nelly Furtado to encourage Canadians to adopt eco-friendly laundry habits, in support of WWF Canada’s Count For Nature movement.

“Being a parent, I really take into account the everyday products, and their ingredients, that I use in my home and with my family.” Furtado tells us. “I’m thrilled that a brand I trust, like Tide, has created a plant-based laundry detergent, like Tide purclean, that has great cleaning power but also is hypoallergenic, free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates and with an unscented version, free of perfumes. We all know laundry is non-negotiable, but there are small changes that we can make to our laundry routine that are better for the environment, and for our families.”

Furtado also share some of her secrets on how Canadians can make more eco-friendly laundry habits:

Washing with cold water

Use an energy-saving HE washer and quick cycle

Extend clothing life through care

Using a plant-based detergent like Tide purclean™ which is 65% plant-based and is also hypoallergenic, free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates

Furtado has also just released her new album The Ride which is out now, her first in five years! She says, “I wrote songs with 100 strangers , most of them novices, over the course of three hours, as a personal study of empathy within the context of co-creation. I also premiered a sound installation at Art Basel Miami that was a collaboration with artist Sheinina Raj, called “Intercultural” which touched on themes such as xenophobia and the female experience.”

Join Nelly and others and take the Sustainable Laundry Pledge by visiting tide.ca/CleanPledge. For each pledge between now and April 30th, Tide purclean™ will make a $5 donation to support WWF Canada’s Count for Nature movement, up to $15,000.

