Valentine’s Day Gifts for your Man

Despite it’s cliche, Valentine’s Day is still a great occasion to treat your significant other. Here are some gift ideas that will certainly make any man happy!
But don’t forget, February 14th isn’t the only day you should show your appreciation. 😉
1. Thomas Sabo Rebel Race watch, $394 in stores and online.
2. HUGO BOSS Boss Cologne, $75 at Sephora and online.
3. BLACK BROWN 1826 Marled Fleece Robe, $39.99 at The Bay and online.
4. Lagavulin 8 Year Old – 200th Anniversary Edition, $99.95 at your local liquor store.
5. Old Spice Swagger Red Zone Body Wash, $6.97 at Walmart or your local pharmacy.
6. Kikkerland Luchador Bottle Openers, $35.98 at wayfair.ca.
7. HOT SOX Gentlemens Sock Gift Box, $42 at The Bay and online.
8. SAXX striped boxers, $33.95 at Harry Rosen and online.