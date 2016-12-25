What to bring to a New Year’s Eve party + outfit ideas

Holiday season is the best time of year, as you’ve got every excuse in the book to get all dolled up. With Christmas behind us, it’s time to focus on 2017!
Fortunately, it’s just as much fun staying in on New Year’s Eve than it is to go out to a club or a reception hall. It’s much more intimate and a lot easier to plan. If you are going over to a friend’s house, here are a few hostess gift ideas to liven up the party a bit more!
1. Robert Mondavi “Ugly Sweater”, available with any Robert Mondavi Private Selection Wines at your local liquor store.
2. Clair de Lune Ceramic Cat Jewelry Holder, $8.49 at Clair de Lune.
3. David’s Tea Holiday Party Teas, $10 at David’s Tea.
4. Jarware Cocktail Shaker Lid, $6.97 at shoply.ca.
5. Maille Truffle cep Mustard and Glaze collection, $78 at supermarkets.
6. Bath & Body Works Marshmallow Fireside 3-wick Candle, $15.50 at Bath & Body Works.
And don’t worry, we have some outfit ideas that will make you the centre of attention at any gathering!
1. Top Shop Velvet Plisse Smock Dress, $69.60 at The Bay.
2. Kendall & Kylie Cassidy Booties, $149.98 at Browns.
3. Essie Ready to Boa Nail Polish, $8.95.
4. Top Shop Mix Lace Velvet Midi Dress, $97.77 at The Bay.
5. Forever 21 Cotton-Blend Leggings, $6.90 at Forever 21.
6. Faux Gem Collar Necklace, $12.90 at Forever 21.
7. NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, Copanhegan $9 at select pharmacies.
8. MARC JACOBS Daisy Eau De Toilette Spray, $96 at The Bay.
9. Michael Kors Brilliance Crisscross Pavé Ring, $75 at The Bay..
10. Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette, $66 at Sephora.
—–
From all of us a divine.ca, have a Happy and safe New Year! xo