Anastasia Beverly Hills is a great brand known for their brow products. But their lip stains, lipsticks, and lipgloss’ are also great. The lipgloss is an opaque, high-shine lip colour. You use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss’ flat sponge-tip applicator to deliver an intense pigment with precision for an expert finish in a single swipe.
The lipgloss isn’t long lasting but it makes your lips look bigger and gives a glass like finish. You can wear it along or over a lipstick for extra shine and colour. Its different from the normal matte or satin colours we see these days. Not to mention the packaging is on point.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss from Sephora for $21