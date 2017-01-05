As Sweet as Honey

When it comes to fragrances, When it comes to fragrances, Marc Jacobs never ceases to amaze me. This has been a fragrance that I have been wearing for years and it never lets me down. The longevity of this product is great and not to mention the wonderful smell.

This blend is energetic and sensual, and is bottled in an adorable exterior, a nod to the honey bee. It combines honey with pear and golden vanilla, along with orange blossoms and peach nectar. Its soft, floral scent is ultra-fresh and modern, as is every piece imagined by the brand. A must-have for any gal, full of vitality!

