Buff Your Skin Problems Away

IT cosmetics are known for their brushes and they should be. These brushes are the perfect tool for an airbrush application. The Flat Top foundation brush is the best tool for applying foundation or powder to conceal imperfections. Wrinkles, pores, and fine lines will be blurred so that your skin shines through. This super soft buffing brush is 100% cruelty-free and is designed to let you quickly apply your foundation, so that you’re out of the house in no time.

IT Cosmetics Flat Top Buffering Foundation Brush at Shoply.ca for $58.00

