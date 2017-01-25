Dry Lips for Days

Have your lips been dry due to the cold weather? If so, check out Smith’s Rosebud Salve. This balm is not only good for your lips, it can be used all over the body. This must-have lip balm calms and heals irritation. It also soothes the sting of minor burns, it’s super easy-to-use and versatile. All you do is dab it on chapped lips, elbows, or knees to condition and relieve dryness. The ingredients are natural as they contain Cotton Seed Oil and Aromol, with essential oils blended in a special petrolatum base Grab this at Sephora for 7.50$.

