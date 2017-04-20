Floral Explosion for Spring

This floral explosion of a perfume releases a profusion of flowers that has the power to make everything seem more positive. Flowerbomb’s magically evocative notes immediately awaken your deepest senses. There is sambac jasmine, centifolia rose, cattleya orchid, and ballerina freesia bloom on a base of patchouli. They are all infused into this gorgeous perfume.
This has become my everyday perfume and I have to say that I have gotten so many compliments. This perfume also gets better the longer one wears it during the day. Flowerbomb is a definite must for anyone looking to add a bit of freshness to their lives.
Flowerbomb (30ml) by Viktor and Rolf from Sephora for $90