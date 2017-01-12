I am obsessed with notebooks so naturally, I love agendas and planners but I’ve never been the type to actually use them. I use my agenda for a few weeks before I give up. I had bought the Moleskine Weekly Notebook Planner last year and I have been using it ever since. I just bought my new planner for this year. The Moleskine Planner has everything you need to stay organized in the workplace or school. Each planner has different features to help you organize and track projects and appointments, with sufficient space for to-do lists, contact information and notes.

The whole week is displayed vertically over two pages and there are weekly to-do lists, space for notes and full month snapshots.

I literally jot down all my little notes, so that I remember to do certain tasks during the day and I plan out any larger projects that I have to tackle for the week. This planner is the best one I have ever used. Not to mention that there are different sizes for your convenience.

2017 Moleskine 12-Month Weekly Hardcover Large Notebook from Indigo for $25.00

Related content