Oral-B Pro 5000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

I hope we all realize the importance of keeping your teeth clean and healthy. The important thing is to floss before you brush and brush atleast twice a day! I bought the Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush recently and it changed my brushing experience. The brush removes more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush.

Your toothbrush should oscillates, rotate and pulsate to break up and remove more plaque. The Oral-B does just this with the small brush head. I think the key with this brush is that it senses when you brush too hard with pressure sensor alert. Not only does this help keep your gums healthy it also makes sure you’re not doing any damage to your gums.

Also, the toothbrush is a bit on the pricey side but I feel that your teeth and gums will definitely benefit from the technology.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush from Amazon.ca for 152.60



