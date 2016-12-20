Paying it forward with Best Buy (+ contest!)

The perfect gift for anyone in your family: the Keurig 2.0 K200 brewing system, makes your coffee just the way you like it each and every time, thanks to Keurig 2.0 brewing technology. The compact size is great for small kitchens or apartment-sized dorm suites. My favourite part of the machine is the strength control for brewing bolder or lighter coffee. When you need that extra kick, you can go for a darker roast. In addition, the 40-ounce water reservoir offers 9 brew sizes from 4 ounces to 30 ounces.

We received the Keurig from BestBuy.ca, where you can get wide range of last-minute gift items, from toys to computers, and yes – even coffee makers. 😉 Normally, Best Buy is seen as your source for technology, but there is so much more you can get! To make things easier, you can order your gifts online and simply pick them up as the store! No need to wait for shipments that may or may not arrive before Christmas.

We were also lucky enough to receive ANOTHER Best Buy item, so we can pay it forward. I gifted the Samsung Gear VR (2016) Headset to my colleague Harleen, who in turn will gift this to a family member. She has been such a great colleague and friend since I’ve been at divine.ca, and it was the perfect occasion to show my appreciation for her and her hard work!

