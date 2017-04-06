Sally Hansen Nail Polish: Mudslide

Mudslide is a gorgeous colour from Sally Hansen. This modern dusty rose and mauve shade nail polish is so natural with it’s subtle hint of brown. Not only is this nail polish easy to apply with it’s flat style brush, it’s so pigmented that you only have to apply once to get a nice coat. Obviously, I applied two coats because one just doesn’t seem right. The formula is also easy to use and the dry time is amazing, even with two coats (took me less than 15 minutes to realize that my nails were dry). Mudslide does need a top coat but that’s to lock in the shine and pigment so your nail polish doesn’t chip.

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Nail Polish in Mudslide from Walmart for $8.97

