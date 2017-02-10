Stud Earrings by PANDORA Jewellery

If you are looking for a fabulous find for Valentine’s Day, or any day you just want to look extra “glam”, these Pavé Drops earrings by PANDORA Jewellery will do the trick. You can reverse the studs so you can display the bigger or smaller stud depending on your preference. Either way, they add the perfect touch to any look, whether it’s a casual work day or a night out. The double-sided design features two different sized spheres encrusted with cubic zirconia stones.

Not only does PANDORA make gorgeous jewellery, but all of their pieces are made with recycled materials. Most “costume jewellery” simply doesn’t react well to my skin, whether it be bracelets, earrings, or necklaces… however I was very pleased with how high quality the earrings felt. In addition, all of their pieces are hand-made, so you know you are getting your money’s worth.

Pavé Drops Stud Earrings, $140 at PANDORA Jewellery.

