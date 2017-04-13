If you’re like me, you dread travelling. The destination? Fun! But getting on a plane for me is something I really need to prepare for.

We were graciously sent some gadgets to test out from Sudio Sweden (fun fact: The name Sudio is a homage to the Phil Collins song Sussudio!) and I was captivated by the design right off the bat, although I was not sure how the actual quality of the sound and the fit would hold up.

Some of the features include 24+ hours of continuous playtime, compatible with all bluetooth devices, a built-in microphone and 3 button remote, and interchangeable headphone caps (which you can purchase along with your headphones). We received a marble cap along with the headphones, and they look gorgeous.

I recently brought the Regent on-ear headphones on a trip and I wanted to see how it sounded on a plane, and I was extremely pleased with how high quality the sound was and how it drowned out the noise of air travel. The built-in mic was a great feature as well, and I had no problems taking calls on it. The fit was comfortable and I never felt like my ears were getting sore from the grip.

If you’re looking for headphones with high quality sound, wireless use, and a comfy fit, then I highly recommend you try the Regent on-ear headphones out!

The Sudio Regent on-ear headphones retail for $219 on sudiosweden.com, and a SPECIAL treat for Divine readers, enter the code DIVINE15 at checkout and save 15% off your entire purchase!

