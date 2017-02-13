Want to impress your significant other, or even your girlfriends? As you know, February 14 is Valentine’s Day and, thus, an extra reason to enjoy a glass or two in good company. For the occasion, we discovered an South African wine that pairs beautifully with red meat or a warm and delicious soup: Two Oceans Moscato. Clear pale lemon; very aromatic, with notes of lemon sherbet, peach and marzipan; sweet, with balancing crisp acidity and light body; flavours of ripe tree-fruit. Best enjoyed with the ones you love, especially when making your very own personal cocktail!
Click here to find out how to make your very own Cosmo using Two Oceans Moscato!
$9.95 at the LCBO and in select markets across Canada.